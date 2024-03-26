PFB (TSE:PFB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.10

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.10 and traded as low as C$24.07. PFB shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 1,025 shares traded.
PFB Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$163.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.10.
PFB Company Profile
PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.
