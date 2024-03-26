Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

