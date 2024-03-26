PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $41.98.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,162,000 after purchasing an additional 269,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

