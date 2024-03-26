Pinterest’s (PINS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -582.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,709 shares of company stock worth $6,321,293. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

