Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $841.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 188,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth $8,194,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 191.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 116,854 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

