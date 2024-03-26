Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

SLG stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

