Piper Sandler Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.24.

Shares of CPT opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

