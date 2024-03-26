Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

