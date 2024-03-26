Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1,216.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Plug Power Stock Down 2.3 %

Plug Power stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

