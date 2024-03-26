Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $416.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.93 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

