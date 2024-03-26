Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 419 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $653,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,034.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

NYSE:WM opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average of $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

