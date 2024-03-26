Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Precigen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PGEN

Precigen Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Precigen

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Precigen has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $349.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,327.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Precigen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 34.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.