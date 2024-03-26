Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AMMO during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 221,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $537,365.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:POWW opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. AMMO had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMMO Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

