Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OBDC. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

