Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.60

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.60 and traded as low as $17.15. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 3,131 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PDEX

Pro-Dex Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $60.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.