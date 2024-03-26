Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.50. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 34,921 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

