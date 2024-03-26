Profit Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

