Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

Prologis Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PLD opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

