Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $48,716,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

