Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Masimo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.29.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.77. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

