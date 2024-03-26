Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,464 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at about $35,214,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE DNB opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -181.82%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.