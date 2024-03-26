Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of UMH Properties worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -546.63%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

