Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.59 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,972,649 shares of company stock worth $148,862,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.