Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 15,270 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of NETSTREIT worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,578,000 after purchasing an additional 466,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,320,000 after acquiring an additional 217,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,856,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after acquiring an additional 172,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 967,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 745.52%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.