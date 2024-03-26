Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 31,472 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 3,191.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 924,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 338,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 49.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVI opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 8.32%. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

