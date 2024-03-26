Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 17,165 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 270.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 162,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 185.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -29.47%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

