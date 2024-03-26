Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,940 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LITE stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

