Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,916 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 90.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

