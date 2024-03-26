Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,659,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after buying an additional 21,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $438.68 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.75 and a 12 month high of $768.75. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.81.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.60.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

