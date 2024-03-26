Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Rogers worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rogers by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rogers by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rogers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $118.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.69. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $173.16.

About Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

