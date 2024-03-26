PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $155.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $122.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $139.59.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $14,404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in PVH by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PVH by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

