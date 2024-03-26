Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.06.

NYSE:WSM opened at $311.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.61. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $317.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,882,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

