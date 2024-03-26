Raymond James & Associates Buys 42,302 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $128,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.