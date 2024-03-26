Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Crown Castle worth $116,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CCI opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

