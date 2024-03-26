Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $68.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 654,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $68,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after acquiring an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

