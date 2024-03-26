Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,169,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

