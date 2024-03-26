Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 934.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,228,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 209,250 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 203,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,495,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,438,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

