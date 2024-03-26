Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

