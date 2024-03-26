Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $361,000 Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,832,000 after acquiring an additional 120,714 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.9 %

BAM stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

