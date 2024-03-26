Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

