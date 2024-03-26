Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 149.33%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

