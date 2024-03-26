Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 296 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,838,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,763,000 after buying an additional 393,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Hologic stock opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

