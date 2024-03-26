Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,160 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $5,944,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after buying an additional 50,794 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Newmont Stock Up 0.5 %

NEM stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

