Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 172.31% from the stock’s current price.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 745,851 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 755,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 313,373 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 218,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

