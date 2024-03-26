Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

