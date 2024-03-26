Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.82 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

