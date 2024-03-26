Research Analysts Set Expectations for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTMX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

