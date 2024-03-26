Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

