Robert W. Baird Increases Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $355.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $307.66 on Tuesday. Corpay has a 52-week low of $201.67 and a 52-week high of $319.94.

