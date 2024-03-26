Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider John Militello Sells 2,490 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,215.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Militello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, John Militello sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, John Militello sold 638 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $17,353.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCKT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.